Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Eden Sports and Recreation Club, Lincoln Place turn soil on over 55s development

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:25am, first published 4:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lincoln Place director Nick Collishaw, mayor Bega Valley Shire Council Russell Fitzpatrick, member for Bega Michael Holland, chairman Eden Sports and Recreation Club Colin Clarke and CEO Eden Sports and Recreation Club Andrew Terry.

The start of construction at Eden Sports and Recreation Club has been welcomed by CEO Andrew Terry and directors of Lincoln Place, the development partner building homes adjacent to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.