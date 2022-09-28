Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick responds to accusations from Eden's Sapphire hotel developers

Updated September 28 2022 - 4:22am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept plan of the residential, hotel and hospitality complex Sapphire of Eden. Photo supplied.

Bega Valley Shire Council mayor, Russell Fitzpatrick has responded to accusations against council made by developers of the Sapphire of Eden hotel complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.