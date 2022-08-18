Thanks to the generosity of Bega business owner Glynn Lucas, Bega Vinnies will soon have an on-site defibrillator.
In late July, St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn launched a campaign to fundraise for defibrillators in all its stores.
Through St John Ambulance, Vinnies arranged a supply of these life-saving devices at a special rate, plus free training for selected Vinnies' staff and volunteers.
The Heart of Vinnies campaign was to run until each store raised the $2000 needed.
For Bega, that didn't take long, with Mr Lucas, of G Lucas Constructions, chipping in the entire amount.
Vinnies Bega said it had only just started approaching local business houses with the campaign when Mr Lucas offered the very generous donation.
"I'm happy to do it, it's a good cause," he said.
It followed on from a similar result in Narooma, with a single benefactor covering the entire cost to purchase a life-saving device for the local Vinnies store.
Vinnies Bega said it was so grateful to Mr Lucas and his support.
"The shop will now have a defibrillator and our volunteers get training on it thanks to St John Ambulance - we just hope we don't need it!" a spokeswoman said.
Shoppers and donors can join the Heart of Vinnies campaign by donating at their local Vinnies store or by visiting www.shoutforgood.com/fundraisers/theheartsofvinnies.
Meanwhile, Vinnies Bega is also fundraising for a homelessness support campaign. The store hosts a barbecue and cake stall on the third Thursday of every month, with more than $6500 raised so far.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
