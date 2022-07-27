Bega District News
Generous Narooma donor gifts $2000 for a defibrillator before Vinnies campaign launches

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:05am, first published 12:15am
Marisa Chapman (left) and volunteer Barbara (right) received $2000 from an anonymous donor to buy a defibrillator for the Narooma branch of Vinnies. Picture: supplied

A campaign to fund and place defibrillators in all South Coast Vinnies op-shops has had some heart-warming success even before it officially began.

