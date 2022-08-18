Parking spaces relaxation on new CBD homes on hold as councillors ask for more data

Councillors have asked for more information regarding plans to reduce the number of residential parking spaces required for new homes, in town centres in Bega, Eden and Merimbula.
If agreed, the changes would have meant only one parking space was required for new two-bedroom homes and one space for every two, one-bedroom homes in multi-dwelling housing and apartments within 600m walking distance of the CBD.
Both Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and Cr Mitchell Nadin voiced concerns over the proposals which council staff had said would help deliver on the Affordable Housing Strategy.
Director community, environment and planning Emily Harrison said the draft DCP 2013 amendments would "help activate commercial centres and encourage occupancy through car parking concessions for land uses and streamlining approvals for change of use applications".
Ms Harrison also said the amendments incentivised "the provision of more affordable and low-cost housing by reducing car parking requirements for multi-dwelling housing and residential flat buildings in and around the Bega, Eden and Merimbula CBDs".
But Cr Fitzpatrick wanted further clarification and was concerned it would bring about more on-street parking.
"This will change the onus on developers. We have had enormous problems with on-street parking, can we quantify what the effect will be," he asked.
Ms Harrison said it needed to be considered in light of applying to multi-dwelling homes within 600m of the CBD.
"This is a minimum standard and some developers may chose to provide more parking," she said.
Ms Harrsion said it was about increasing the stock of one and two bedroom homes, adding that as most public parking was timed, council would "need to address that".
"Overall we're trying to diversify the housing stock and trying to adjust the planning controls to encourage one and two-bedroom homes."
However Cr Nadin said that within 600m of CBDs was where prices would be higher and so it did not meet the remit of more affordable housing.
"What is the link bertween affordable housing and this (proposal) and is it open to exploitation?" he asked.
Ms Harrison said it was about proximity and location to services.
"This is a long bow to draw; I can't read this and think we're going to get affordable housing," Cr Nadin said.
The CEO Anthony McMahon said there was good data on types of housing in demand, one of which was for the elderly looking to downsize, which would in turn free up other housing.
Cr Nadin called for the amendment to be deferred saying those downsizing were more likely to be in an affluent demographic and have two cars. He was concerned the move would push parking out "to the kerbs" when "we're only just getting parking under control".
However Cr Helen O'Neil said it wasn't only about the rich, but changing the mix across the shire.
Cr O'Neil said she had checked with the Social Justice Advocates.
"Their response was we need this provision; we have to accept changes in the way we structure towns and villages. It looks as though we're stepping back from the (Affordable Housing) Strategy which we voted for," she said.
But Cr Fitzpatrick said it was about town centre car parking and he wasn't sure it was the right approach.
He asked for staff to run a scenario showing what the current parking situation was and how that might change under the proposals, given the DAs in the pipeline that would be affected and could take advantage of lower car parking provisions.
Cr Fitzpatrick's motion to defer the decision and get further information was carried.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
