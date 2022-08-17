State Government to be pressed for an answer on Cuttagee Bridge

Council will press the State Government for an answer on the progress of the regional road transfer and classification review which may impact future management responsibility for the Tathra-Bermagui Road and consequentially Cuttagee Bridge.
Council asked the State Government if, under the review, it will take on the road and with it the issue of Cuttagee Bridge which at latest estimates is forecast to cost $20m to replace/renew.
If no answer is forthcoming by the end October council staff have been asked to prepare a report outlining the estimated cost to undertake/commission an options assessment and cost benefit analysis to guide a future decision on the renewal/replacement of the historic Cuttagee Bridge.
In her motion on Cuttagee Bridge, which has a load limit on it, Cr Helen O'Neil had wanted to see the report based on a number of scenarios: single lane timber option, a composite one or two-lane structure with a timber superstructure and a two-lane concrete structure.
But in discussion and following voting, amendments were agreed to remove reference to single lanes. The composite one or two-lane structure with a timber superstructure also gave way to a composite timber/concrete two-lane structure.
In speaking to her motion Cr O'Neil said staff were asking councillors for guidance on how to proceed and until they did so, council wouldn't be able to apply for funding.
Earlier this year the bridge was closed for emergency repairs.
"This motions allows us to start thinking about this properly. I dont want to lock in or out various options," Cr O'Neil said.
Cr O'Neil was also keen to keep timber as an option and mentioned mass timber, a relatively new development in composite timber products that is said to provide equivalent strength to concrete.
Cr Mitchell Nadin wanted to wait for the results of the State Government review but there were concerns over when an answer would be forthcoming and in the meantime the bridge's dire state continues.
"We don't have any money to do anything and we should wait for a determination before mobilising staff resources. We have limited resources and staff are fully stretched," Cr Nadin said.
But it was agreed to wait until the end of October before undertaking a report which would would take into account:
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
