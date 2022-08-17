Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

State Government to be pressed for an answer on Cuttagee Bridge

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 18 2022 - 1:17am, first published August 17 2022 - 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Government to be pressed for an answer on Cuttagee Bridge

Council will press the State Government for an answer on the progress of the regional road transfer and classification review which may impact future management responsibility for the Tathra-Bermagui Road and consequentially Cuttagee Bridge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.