Emergency repair works to be carried out at Cuttagee Bridge, road closures

Bega Valley Shire Council have advised the community that emergency repair works will be carried out at Cuttagee Bridge on Tathra Bermagui Road during the final week of January. Works will include driving piles to improve lateral stability and the replacement of several failed structural components below the bridge deck. The bridge to be closed to all traffic on Monday 24, Tuesday 25, Thursday 27, and Friday 28 January from 9am until 3pm. Cuttagee Bridge will however be open under the current posted limitations (10 tonne load limit) on January 26 for the Australia Day public holiday. READ ALSO: Detours via Bega and Cobargo will be sign-posted for the duration of the works. Details will also be published on the BVSC Website and Facebook platforms. For further information the community is advised to contact Council's Works Engineer, Ivan Rizwanul on (02) 6499 2222.

