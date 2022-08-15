Some of the Far South Coast's longest-serving volunteer firefighters were given deserved recognition at special ceremonies in Bega and Moruya on the weekend.
They also celebrated the arrival of 11 brand new ultra-light trucks.
At the ceremony, members of the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Far South Coast District were honoured for their efforts in the firefighting campaign during the 2019-20 fire season.
Members were recognised with National Emergency Medals, National Medals, Long Service Medals and Commissioners Certificate of Commendations being awarded.
NSW RFS Superintendent Angus Barnes said the medal recipients had together given a total of more than 556 years of service.
"The members being recognised with medals and or clasps range from 10 to 60 years of service," Superintendent Barnes said.
"While all should be congratulated, special mention is given to Bruce Smith who received awards for his 61 years of service.
"Joining the Moruya brigade in 1961 and the Eurobodalla catering brigade in 2004, Bruce has held many leadership positions within his brigades, including captain. As a deputy group captain, he led many firefighting operations and interstate deployments.
"Bruce continues to mentor fellow members and pass on his wealth of knowledge and experience, a common quality of our volunteers being recognised," said Superintendent Barnes.
Commissioner's Certificates of Commendation were also presented to the Bemboka, Eurobodalla Volunteer Operations Support and Malua Bay Brigades for their tireless and sustained efforts during the 2019-20 Black Summer fires.
The Commissioner's Commendation recognises service or outstanding actions in relation to fire service duties, administrative leadership, or exemplary performance of a specific project or task.
"I would like to take this time to praise all our volunteers for their ongoing efforts each and every day, particularly when dealing with emergencies here on the Far South Coast," Superintendent Barnes said.
"We also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of all NSW RFS volunteers. We know it takes their ongoing support and patience to assist and enable our volunteers to do what they do to save lives and property."
Local RFS brigades also celebrated the official handover of 11 replacement ultra-light fire trucks that will assist Far South Coast volunteers provide an even greater level of fire protection to the local community.
The keys to the new and improved vehicles were handed over to Bemboka, Buckajo, Burragate, Candelo, Eden, Jellat, Kiah, Quaama, Rocky Hall, Tathra, Wonboyn and Wyndham Rural Fire Brigades.
"These state-of-the-art vehicles, representing a $1.1million investment by the NSW government, will strengthen the firefighting fleet across the district and provide greater levels of protection to our firefighters," Superintendent Barnes said.
"The trucks recently handed over will better equip our members to respond to a range of emergencies, including bush and grass fires.
"The efforts of our volunteer firefighters does not go unnoticed, and these vehicles will support many brigades to continue their outstanding work."
