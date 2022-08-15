Bega District News
ACT government signals provision of a permanent gynaecological cancer surgery unit in Canberra

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 15 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:30am
If women in the Bega and Eurobodalla shires cannot get in at the Canberra gynaecological oncology clinic, they have to travel to Sydney for treatment. (Stock image)

For around 30 years women in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires needing treatment for gynaecological cancer have relied on a fortnightly clinic held at the Royal Women's Hospital in Canberra.

