For around 30 years women in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires needing treatment for gynaecological cancer have relied on a fortnightly clinic held at the Royal Women's Hospital in Canberra.
The clinic is reportedly so busy at times that a lot of patients end up travelling to Sydney for operations and post-operative care.
The Canberra clinic is set to close at the end of the year when Dr Greg Robertson retires after operating it for more than two decades.
However, indications were the ACT government and Canberra Health Services have signalled their intention to deliver a permanent gynaecological oncology service.
A position is currently being advertised for a gynaecological oncologist to service women in the neighbouring NSW electorates of Bega, Monaro, Goulburn, Wagga, Cootamundra and Albury.
In a statement on Thursday, August 11, Member for Bega Michael Holland and Shadow Minister for Health Ryan Park, welcomed the ACT government's move and called on NSW to follow suit.
The two state MPs said that earlier this year, the federal Labor government committed to building the infrastructure to establish a radiation oncology service in the Eurobodalla.
This will "drastically reduce travel time and improve the treatment options for cancer treatments in the Bega electorate" they said.
A spokesperson for Dr Holland said oncology treatment can make people feel quite sick so travelling long distances after receiving treatment was very uncomfortable.
Furthermore, they added that it was not easy to claim any reimbursement for travelling expenses through the Isolated Patient Travel and Accommodation Assistance.
"It is fantastic news to hear the ACT has taken steps to ensure the women of the ACT and surrounds will continue to have access to this lifesaving medical treatment," Dr Holland said.
"It's disappointing that the NSW government is yet to take steps to commit to critical cancer services in the Bega electorate.
"Cancer rates are only set to increase with our ageing population and without these services locally in our region, having a Canberra service is vital to many who cannot viably make the trip to Sydney for treatment," Dr Holland said.
"Quality of care should not be determined by where you live.
"Already hundreds of patients needing care are required to travel up to five hours for treatment and this is simply not acceptable."
Meanwhile, Dr Holland said he was also working towards hosting a housing roundtable discussion for the electorate.
He said this was likely to be held in early October.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
