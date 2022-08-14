What are the long-term solutions to Bega Valley Shire's homeless crisis?

Community organisations are doing what they can to help the homeless of Bega Valley Shire amid a dire shortage of rental accommodation and social housing.
Mick Brosnan, founder of charity Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast (SJA), said all their efforts "could not, would not, happen without the community".
"We are only facilitating," he said. "It doesn't happen without everybody else."
Caroline Long, regional manager of South East Women and Children's Services (SEWACS), said she has had amazing offers from people with empty houses who were willing to enter a contract with the community group.
"What some members of the public are doing is great," she said.
"They are not doing it to make large amounts of money which is a breath of fresh air."
Mr Brosnan has been addressing the council for seven years about the homelessness problem.
He said the council's Affordable Housing Strategy that was approved in May was "significant, but of course implementation is paramount".
"Prior to that the solution was 'ring Mick'," he said. "That isn't the solution."
Mr Brosnan and Ms Long would like to see the number of properties used for AirBnB accommodation capped, although that element was not passed when council voted on its strategy in May.
"There are enormous numbers of properties which are empty for months because they are holiday units while people are literally sleeping on the street, in caravans or under tarps," Ms Long said.
She said while council was discussing relaxing the rules around dual occupancy, namely having more than one dwelling on a property, "we don't want to create ghettoes".
Ms Long said the homeless have varying issues so they shouldn't be grouped together in one box.
"People recognise that cluster model doesn't work," she said.
"You need to have some balance and not mass developments where occupants get disenfranchised."
"The reason we are in this mess is because 30 years ago, no one talked about this," Ms Long said. "There is no social housing."
While council was trying to help, Mr Brosnan said the state and federal governments needed to put their money where their mouth is.
"I find state government's rhetoric and its action poles apart."
Ms Long said multiple solutions were needed.
"Everyone has ideas and all those ideas need to be looked at."
While in state parliament this week, Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland said he was working to organise a housing roundtable involving all levels of government, as well as experts within the community.
However, is it not simply a matter of providing more accommodation, because supporting services were also required.
Homelessness leads to stress, physical and mental health issues and family breakdowns, placing more pressure on council and government services and resources.
"There is a much bigger picture than just having a roof over someone's head," Ms Long said.
"That is a great start, but you still need supporting infrastructure."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
