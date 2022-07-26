Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley turns to community for help in implementing affordable housing strategy

Updated July 26 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bega Valley Shire Council is turning to the community to help implement recommendations from its recently adopted Affordable Housing Strategy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.