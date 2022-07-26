Bega Valley Shire Council is turning to the community to help implement recommendations from its recently adopted Affordable Housing Strategy.
The strategy, adopted by council in May 2022, highlighted steps required to help increase affordable housing in the local area.
"We know this issue cannot be addressed in isolation, so we are calling on experienced stakeholders in our community to join the Affordable Housing Implementation Group and help us implement the strategy," acting director community, environment and planning, Emily Harrison said.
"We're looking to work with people and organisations with the kind of experience that can help us turn strategies into real life solutions.
"This could be someone with experience working in social housing development, crisis accommodation, Aboriginal housing, strategic land use planning, governance, advocacy and other relevant issues.
"However, we're not limiting our scope to these areas - if you think you have something to offer, please don't hesitate to nominate or get in touch to discuss how you can help housing affordability in the shire."
Ms Harrison said the Affordable Housing Implementation Group will work towards delivering short, medium and long-term goals identified in the strategy.
"The aim is to support housing development suitable for our growing population, ageing community and changes in household structure," Ms Harrison said.
"Progress needs to be measurable and aligned with federal and NSW government policy, including proposed changes to housing policy currently underway in NSW.
"It's a big task, but progress and outcomes in this field will positively impact a lot of people who are struggling to find a place to live in our community."
The following criteria will be considered when assessing expressions of interest:
For more information or to apply, go to: https://begavalley.nsw.gov.au/community/affordable-housing-implementation-group
Nominations close August 7.
