Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

The Church frontman Steve Kilbey still fighting back against the zeitgeist

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 10 2022 - 9:16am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The intimacy of Murrah Hall may seem a far cry from sharing a stage with Devo and Public Image Ltd in front of a crowd 60,000-strong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.