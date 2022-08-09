Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Wolumla students build bush tucker garden, yarning circle to celebrate local Indigenous culture and heritage

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 9 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolumla Public School principal Peter Claxton and Uncle John Dixon welcome students, staff and guests to the launch of the school's yarning circle and bush tucker garden on August 4. Photo: Ben Smyth

Wolumla Public School's new "yarning circle" had an enlightening launch, with Djiringanj Elder Uncle John Dixon sharing stories and lessons from his culture at its official opening last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.