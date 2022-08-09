Wolumla Public School's new "yarning circle" had an enlightening launch, with Djiringanj Elder Uncle John Dixon sharing stories and lessons from his culture at its official opening last week.
On Thursday, August 4, Wolumla Public School celebrated National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day with a special celebration of the region's Indigenous heritage and culture.
The school also took the opportunity to officially open its new yarning circle and bush tucker garden.
Students were invited to wear the colours of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags as part of the celebration, during which they also shared acknowledgements of Country each class had developed.
Djiringanj and Ngarigo Elder Uncle John Dixon welcomed students, school staff and guests with a smoking ceremony followed by cultural teachings and storytelling along with fellow Djiringanj and Ngarigo Elder, Aunty Ellen Mundy.
Uncle John spoke of how everyone should be proud of Indigenous heritage "because it's Australia's heritage".
Both he and Aunty Ellen said that pride and mutual respect was the way forward.
Following the welcome, Emma Stewart from Jirribitti Dreaming and her son, Nathaniel, also shared their culture and knowledge with Nathaniel's schoolmates.
The celebration finished on a high, with a barbecue where the children enjoyed trying Buru (kangaroo).
Wolumla teacher Emma Kettle said the idea for the bush tucker garden and yarning circle came from Aboriginal community meetings the school hosts.
"Each term, we invite parents and members of the Aboriginal community to share how they would like us to address cultural education and Aboriginal perspectives for their children," Ms Kettle said.
"Aboriginal perspective and cultural education are extremely important to Wolumla Public School. A major component of the school plan is to meaningfully include Aboriginal perspectives across the curriculum."
The garden was funded by a grant for independent school projects.
Students from Bega High School were invited to collaborate with and support the primary students in developing the garden and yarning circle. Several of those BHS students were on hand to help celebrate its launch day as well.
Ms Kettle also said Luke and Genna Westaway were involved in the design and construction of the garden in partnership with the students, donating a great deal of time, energy, and resources to make it possible.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
