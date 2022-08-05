Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley free tip vouchers released via mobile app

Updated August 5 2022 - 3:31am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's that time of year again when Bega Valley Shire residents get a new batch of vouchers to drop off a trailer load of waste - or pick up some compost - at their nearest tip, all for free.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.