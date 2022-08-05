It's that time of year again when Bega Valley Shire residents get a new batch of vouchers to drop off a trailer load of waste - or pick up some compost - at their nearest tip, all for free.
This year, the vouchers are being offered digitally after receiving widespread support for adopting a paperless model last year.
Advertisement
"Our primary goal is to reduce waste to landfill and having so many people embrace the new electronic vouchers is a big win for the environment," acting waste strategy coordinator Rechelle Fisher said.
To receive your free waste vouchers, you will need to refresh the Bega Valley Waste App on your phone.
"We recently cleaned up a number of issues in the backend of the app and we've re-launched an update containing new data," Ms Fisher said.
"This means unless you update the app, you won't see your new waste vouchers."
The waste vouchers are valid for a year, expiring on July 31, 2023.
"Waste vouchers can be used to drop off up to half a cubic metre of general domestic waste, or up to one cubic metre of garden waste. Or you can use your vouchers to claim one cubic metre of FOGO compost, all for free.
"Like normal, you will receive your free electronic vouchers twice this year: once in August and again in December.
"Electronic vouchers can be transferred between people by sharing a screenshot, so it's easy for people to pass them on to family, friends and tenants."
If you prefer a paper voucher, contact Bega Valley Shire Council on (02) 6499 2222. People who opted for paper vouchers last year will automatically receive the same this year.
To learn more about Bega Valley Shire Council's free waste vouchers, visit the webpage here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.