Uncle Noel Butler to share Indigenous insight into agriculture and environmental recovery at free Jigamy Farm event

As part of its recently initiated Cultural Gardens and Food Forest Project, Twofold Aboriginal Corporation has invited the community for a social day of food, discussion, and hands-on activities.
Anyone is welcome to attend the free community cultural event held at Jigamy Farm, located between Pambula and Eden on the Princes Highway, from 12pm on Sunday, July 31.
A barbeque lunch will be held from 12pm where participants can gather and chat.
Following the lunch, Budawang elder of the Yuin Nation Uncle Noel Butler will speak on the value of Indigenous agriculture and the part it plays in cultural and environmental recovery.
Uncle Noel grew up in Ulladulla and was one of a family of eight. He grew up collecting his own food from a very young age and is now an environmental and cultural educator.
"Uncle Noel's reputation as a cultural educator is second to none," Mr Bakker said.
"His knowledge of Indigenous plants and their domestic application is vast and the care he shows for Country is exactly what our communities need given the current challenges we face moving forward into Climate Change."
After the talk at around 2pm, participants will take part in an activity at Jigamy as part of the project - guided by project manager Dan Bakker from Eat Dirt Permaculture.
Participants will help propagate and plant of a range of bushfoods specifically chosen to compliment the overall aim of the project.
The project has a focus around food and farming and the idea is to eventually provide the Twofold Aboriginal Corporation community with food, textiles, medicinals, fuel and more.
"The garden is being created to celebrate both people and Indigenous native foods, while also modelling permaculture principles designed to encounter the impending impacts of climate change," Mr Bakker said.
Following this event, the project will commence site works on the syntropic food forest followed by a concept workshop on 'food forestry' with an extensive blitz planting of the project in Spring.
More information these activities will be released in the coming months.
No booking is required to attend the event on July 31 and kids are encouraged to come along too.
For further information, please contact Twofold Aboriginal Corporation on 6495 6343.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
