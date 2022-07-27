Sapphire Coast comes alive during winter for Art Month

Following the success of the 2021 event, Art Month Sapphire Coast returns as the region's premiere winter arts festival this August.
A calendar of diverse and engaging events, performances, gigs and exhibitions is scheduled right across the shire.
Art Month kicks off with the uniquely kitsch and fun Motel Art Fair on Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, featuring 20 local artists selling their wares.
"Drawing on the wealth of creative talent based in far south east NSW, the Art Month program has something for everyone," Art Month director Iain Dawson said.
"It has been designed as a platform for promoting and showcasing our incredible artists to locals and visitors.
"This year's event is set to excite the senses and warm the creative spirit over our winter season."
More than 60 events are planned, involving 150 visual artists, musicians, dancers, crafters, potters and makers.
Each weekend a different locality will be the focus of an open studio trail and hospitality venues will feature live music and performance, making it a great time to get out and discover hidden gems throughout our stunning region.
The Far South Film Festival returns, featuring three days of short films from regional Australia, and Fling Physical Theatre will present their newest YFling production, "Game Face", in Bega.
"We all love the Sapphire Coast for our incredible beaches and Art Month is the perfect opportunity to discover our artists," Mr Dawson said.
The full program is online at www.artmonthsapphirecoast.com.au where you can browse by precinct, calendar or artform.
Mr Dawson said organisers were "thrilled" to present Art Month with the support of Regional Arts NSW, Regional Arts Australia and Bega Valley Shire Council.
"Council recognises the importance of arts and culture as an economic and tourism driver, so we look forward to smashing last year's attendance figures, which were impacted by COVID lockdowns."
