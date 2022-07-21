Sometimes when you finish work do you want to thump something? Are you looking for an all-body workout that is disciplined yet social?
Playing taiko, an ancient form of Japanese drum, has a lot going for it.
People of all ages and all levels of skill can play it, regardless of whether or not they have a good sense of rhythm.
Mahamati is a member of Bega-based Stonewave Taiko. The group used to play close to her office.
At first the incessant drumming infuriated her. However, when Stonewave put on a beginners class she joined.
That was five years ago. Mahamati is now a convert.
"I really like hitting the drum very hard and I am allowed to do it."
"When you play taiko for a while it is amazing how many muscles it uses. It is an all-body workout," Mahamati said.
"It is very physical, very disciplined.
"You get to be very close to the people you play with every week. You get a great deal of enjoyment from the social aspect and seeing people get better," she said.
Taiko is good for all ages. The players in her nine-member group range from 12 years of age to 80.
"Many of us can't leap around the stage any more," Mahamati said.
"It is good for old people and people with disability," she said. "All people with all ability and skill levels can get something out of taiko."
Its other appeal is dipping into Japanese culture.
Mahamati's parents were married in Japan and three of her siblings were born there. Mahamati's father was in the diplomatic corps and was posted to Japan after WWII. That background gave her an interest in Japanese culture.
Mahamati saw her first taiko performances in Japan and enjoyed TaikOz when the Sydney-based group performed at Four Winds in 2016.
Stonewave Taiko is holding an introductory taiko course at the Cobargo School of Arts Hall.
Four sessions will run weekly 3.30-5pm on Tuesdays, starting July 26 and finishing August 16. Classes will continue if there is enough interest.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
