Bega singer-songwriter Corey Legge set to return for special solo performance at Twyford Hall

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
July 9 2022 - 1:00am
Bega Valley singer-songwriter Corey Legge is set to return to the area and perform in Merimbula as part of his recent single launch tour for his latest hit Your Blue Eyes. Photo supplied.

Bega's up and coming talent, Corey Legge is set to return for a solo acoustic performance in Merimbula later this month, to celebrate the launch of his latest single Your Blue Eyes.

