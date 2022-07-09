Bega singer-songwriter Corey Legge set to return for special solo performance at Twyford Hall

Bega's up and coming talent, Corey Legge is set to return for a solo acoustic performance in Merimbula later this month, to celebrate the launch of his latest single Your Blue Eyes.
Corey said he enjoyed being back on tour again and was looking forward to performing his final show of the single launch tour, in his hometown.
"It's been about two and a half months since I last played in the Bega Valley and I'm looking forward to coming back and playing solo this time," he said.
Corey said solo performances allowed the artist to share stories to connect and interact with their audience, more so than when they performed in a band.
"With a band, there's so much energy and it's more focused on getting people onto the dance floor and engaging them that way," he said.
"Whereas the solo acoustic performance is a chance to slow the pace down a little bit and really focus on the stories behind the songs and connecting with the audience."
Corey said the stories he would share on the night would look back on his lived experiences of the last few challenging years of COVID and the Black Summer Fires.
"A lot of the themes in the new album are based on the Bega Valley and my experience of the bushfires, having had family members involved in evacuating people from Cobargo," he said.
Corey said there was also an air of hope about his songs, that looked to the future and which he hoped would uplift people.
"What now? is an upbeat song that looks at the crazy world we're living in and puts the idea out there, that all bad things have to end eventually and the good times aren't far away," he said.
Corey said he was also stoked to share the stage with another "talented homegrown performer", Sam Stevenson , who will be joining Corey onstage as the opening act on the evening.
"I'm looking forward to having Sam Stevenson opening the show, he is an amazing solo acoustic artist and I think it's really great to have two local singer songwriters from the Bega Valley perform together," he said.
Corey said he's noticed tickets had already begun to sell over the last couple of weeks and he encouraged anyone interested in coming along, to purchase their tickets ahead of the night.
"It's quite a tough time for musicians at the moment and we never know how many people are going to turn up on the night, so if people are looking to support me at the moment, the best way would be to buy a ticket online," he said.
Doors will open to the public at 7pm, July 23 at Twyford Hall in Merimbula, with the opening act beginning at 8pm, followed by Corey's performance from 8:45pm to 10pm.
Tickets and other event information can be purchased online via the Facebook event page, or you can access the direct booking link here.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
