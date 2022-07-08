Excitement is in the air as the second round line-up for Wanderer Festival has been announced.
And here is the exciting part - they're all South Coast local talents!
The inaugural three-day festival was only launched a month ago and yet it has already sold out its pre-sale tickets and continued to amass local interest.
Staying true to their word of keeping the festival focused on the locals, the Wanderer team have recently released an exciting local line-up, featuring Yuin cultural dancers, choir performances, solo artist acts, as well as local music ensembles.
Solo artists will include Anactoria, Felicity Dowd, Gabadu, Heath Cullen, Robyn Martin as well as Benji and the Saltwater Soundsystem.
"There's such an incredible amount of creative activity happening on the Sapphire Coast, from musicians to visual artists, filmmakers, dancers and performers, they're everywhere and we're excited to showcase some of the many," Wanderer arts program curator Ian Pidd said.
Of the local acts, Mr Pidd said he and the team were also excited to host a range of "wonderful Indigenous voices at the Wanderer Festival".
These included the Djinama Yilaga Choir, Shaquille Aldridge and the Duruunu Miru Dancers and emerging solo hip hop artist Gabadu, who recently released his first ever single on streaming platforms.
"We were beside ourselves that they were happy to come and play for us and we look forward to developing those relationships and showcasing the Yuin mob at our festival over the years, he said.
Some of the local music ensembles announced in the line-up included the Bega Sound Collective, Cephalopods, The Big Lost Band, The Scaramouche and We Shaped Up Like This.
Another exciting Sapphire Coast addition is Sam's Caravan, a new and popular local mobile venue, coming straight out of the Candelo community, it will be likely set up on the Lost Lands area of the festival.
The intimate music and performance stage run by Candelo based musician and music educator Sam Martin will feature many shows from visiting and local performers throughout the duration of the three-day-festival.
Some of the new and "unheard of" acts will include the Big Lost Band, Cephalopods and We Shaped Up Like This.
The Cephalopods will be performed by a six piece brass band from Melbourne that will be joined and performing with a host of local Sapphire Coast brass and percussion players.
Mr Pidd said the Cephalopods performers will be keeping festival-goers constantly surprised as they "blast their way through the festival at unexpected times and in unexpected places."
The Big Lost Band will feature a massive rock and roll band made up of community musicians from across the Sapphire Coast. Coordinators of the band included Bega based musician Tamlyn Magee and Dean Gray from Wolumla Music School.
The band will include players from a range of music departments of the schools in the region, including Eden Marine High School, Lumen Christi Catholic College and Wolumla Primary School.
"There's going to be lots of amazing and talented kids from various music departments and schools," Mr Pidd said.
Another new activity will be the We Shaped Up Like This dance school program, delivered by Bec Reid from Everybody NOW. Ms Reid will also be assisted by Bega Valley's FLING Physical Theatre.
Wanderer Festival arts program curator Ian Pidd said it "wasn't too late" for anyone wanting to reach out with creative ideas for the festival, be it workshops, performances etc.
"There's a few little spots left for this year and we're already planning the program for next year, so don't hesitate to be in touch," he said.
Mr Pidd said the best way to get in touch was to visit their website and follow the contact us prompts or reach out via their social media pages which would be "monitored closely."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
