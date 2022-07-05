Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch
Free

Visitor restrictions for Pambula and Bega hospitals as Brad Hazzard says 'pandemic well and truly still here'

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:32am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The local alert level for COVID-19 case is again being scaled up, including at Bega Valley's hospitals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.