Visitor restrictions for Pambula and Bega hospitals as Brad Hazzard says 'pandemic well and truly still here'

The local alert level for COVID-19 case is again being scaled up, including at Bega Valley's hospitals.
Like many other local businesses, Pambula Hospital and South East Regional Hospital are dealing with COVID clusters that are impacting staff and patients.
As a result there are restrictions to limit the numbers of visitors at both locations.
However, the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) was at pains to stress that people should continue to use the hospitals if they need to access medical services.
SNSWLHD confirmed on Tuesday, July 5, there were staff and patient case clusters at Pambula and SERH.
The health district has asked that people do not visit patients this week at Pambula Hospital and only visit patients at SERH if the visit was essential on compassionate grounds.
However, people should attend hospital if they need medical treatment.
In a press conference on Tuesday, July 5, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard called it "challenging times in terms of COVID" and urged people to ensure they adhered to the basic health measures that became part of everyday life in the earlier stages of the pandemic.
We are at the beginning of the third wave of Omicron which is likely to peak in late July or early August.- NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard
Mr Hazzard asked everyone to ensure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and to practise COVID-safe behaviours, as the current wave of infections, driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, continues to grow.
There are fears the number of serious illnesses and death toll will increase significantly unless more people immediately get boosted and practise COVID-safe behaviours.
At the weekend, Australia passed the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-related deaths.
Mr Hazzard said figures show 56 per cent (1232) of NSW's COVID-related deaths this year were in people who have had two or fewer doses, "less than the full vaccinations available to them".
"We are at the beginning of the third wave of Omicron which is likely to peak in late July or early August. This increase in community transmission brings with it greatly increased risks for those not up to date with their vaccines," Mr Hazzard said.
Exercise common sense and wear a face mask in public indoor spaces, where physical distancing cannot be maintained.- NSW Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant
"The best way you can protect yourself from serious illness or worse is to get every vaccination that is available to you."
If you are fully vaccinated you have 65 per cent greater protection against hospitalisation or death from Omicron than two vaccine doses alone affords, according to data from the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said in addition to booking in for a booster, people should exercise common sense and wear a face mask in public indoor spaces, where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
"Face masks, hand hygiene, staying home when ill, testing yourself when symptoms present, physically distancing, all these measures are not new to us," Dr Chant said.
"Unless we pull together as one again, this new wave will hit schools and businesses hard, just like BA.1 did, which saw thousands of workers absent."
Mr Hazzard cautioned that NSW was seeing increasing numbers of people getting COVID.
"We had 6000 staff furloughed on January 14 and we don't want to get back into that position," he said.
He said getting fully vaccinated made a difference. While it wouldn't stop transmission of BA.4, BA.5 subvariants, "you are far less likely to get as seriously ill and far less likely to die".
"The pandemic is well and truly still here, wash your hands, wear a mask when you can't socially distance and stay at home if you are ill," Mr Hazzard said.
Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are reminded to speak to their GP or health professional about antiviral medications if they contract COVID-19. Antivirals work best when taken within five days from when symptoms onset.
COVID-19 booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 years and older who had their last dose of a primary course at least three months ago.
To find your nearest vaccination clinic, visit nsw.gov.au.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
