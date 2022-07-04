Authorities concerned by low flu vaccination rates among children in Bega Valley, Eurobodalla

NSW Health has extended the free flu vaccine timeframe amid concerns vaccination rates are still not where they should be.
Free flu shots are available from general practices and pharmacies until July 17.
Advertisement
However, health authorities are most concerned about the vaccination rates in people aged 15 years and younger.
Dianne Kitcher, CEO of COORDINARE - South Eastern NSW Primary Healthcare Network (PHN), said the latest local data showed only one in four children aged under five has had a flu shot.
Eurobodalla (17.2 percent) and Bega Valley (17.3 percent) have the lowest vaccination rates for children aged between six months and five years in the South Eastern NSW PHN area.
"It's really worrying that only 17 per cent of children under five have received a flu shot in some local government areas," Ms Kitcher said.
"Children younger than five years of age are at high risk of getting severe influenza infections that require hospitalisation."
Figures are even lower for children aged five to 15 years.
Again, Bega Valley (9.9 per cent) and Eurobodalla (12.2 per cent) have the lowest vaccination rates in the South Eastern NSW PHN.
Ms Kitcher encouraged families to book in for their free flu shot during the school holidays.
As for other age groups, less than 20 per cent of residents in Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires aged between 15 and 50 have rolled up their sleeves - 19.6 per cent in Eurobodalla and 17.8 per cent in Bega Valley.
Again, these are the lowest rates in the South Eastern NSW PHN.
Vaccination rates among those aged 50 to 65 years in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires are also towards the bottom of the pack, at 42.2 per cent and 44.8 per cent, respectively.
However, of the 11 LGAs in the South Eastern NSW PHN, Eurobodalla has the third highest flu vaccination rate across all ages, thanks predominantly to the take-up of the vaccine in the over-65s.
Overall, 41.2 percent of Eurobodalla residents aged six months or over have received a shot. Only Kiama LGA (44.7 per cent) and Upper Lachlan Shire (43 per cent) have higher rates.
Bega Valley Shire is running in seventh position, with a rate of 37 per cent
Advertisement
Vaccination rates are highest among those aged over 65 years.
With a vaccination rate of 72.4 per cent, Eurobodalla's senior citizens are fourth placed among the LGAs in the South Eastern NSW PHN. Bega Valley is running in seventh position with its 70.6 per cent rate.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.