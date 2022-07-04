'Immensely popular' Flexibus On Demand services extended in Bega Valley

The "immensely popular" transport service Flexibus On-Demand, has announced its services are being made permanent in the Bega Valley as of July 1.
The Flexibus On Demand pilot program, provided by Sapphire Coast Buslines, has been in operation over the last three years servicing the Far South Coast areas of Eden, Bega, Tura Beach, Merimbula and Pambula.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the announcement was a major win for commuters who will have improved connections to transport hubs and town centres.
"We have been trialling the On Demand pilots over the past three years with more than 1.1 million trips taken by customers to date," Mr Farraway said.
"On Demand means people can access public transport close to home to get them to appointments in a more flexible and convenient way, which is important living in regional areas."
Mr Farraway said the service had been "immensely popular" since they first launched the pilot services in 2018, with 44,000 trips being taken thus far.
Due to the popularity of the service the Eden Flexibus On Demand service will be extended by 40 minutes per day from 9.30am - 2.30pm and will be available Monday to Friday year-round, instead of only during the school term.
Meanwhile a new service has been added for Bega and Merimbula with the Flexibus operating on Saturdays from 9.30am - 2.30pm.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
