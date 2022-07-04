Bega District News
'Immensely popular' Flexibus On Demand services extended in Bega Valley

Amandine Ahrens
Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 5 2022 - 12:00am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:28pm
Flexibus On-Demand will remain a permanent service on the Sapphire Coast. Stock image.

The "immensely popular" transport service Flexibus On-Demand, has announced its services are being made permanent in the Bega Valley as of July 1.

