Inspired couple establishes Kangarutha Farm, new Far South Coast eco-tourism business

Known well on the Far South Coast since 1980 as Kangarutha Nursery, a new vision is developing for a stunning 240-acre property uniquely positioned just outside the coastal town of Tathra.
Now named Kangarutha Farm, the scenic property on Tathra Road at Kalaru has been owned by the Hamilton family since the early 1960s, and Tom and Lisa have embraced the opportunity to shape a new future for it as an eco-tourism business.
Tom's grandparents established a stud short-horn cattle business and earth-moving machinery depot on part of property in the 1960s and in the late 1970s, the next generation, Tom's parents Christine and Bruce, took over the timber lease over the adjoining property and later converted this to freehold and purchased the timber rights from the government.
By doing this, the Hamiltons saved all the forested areas on the property from being removed and turned into paddocks.
Christine and Bruce ran the industry award-winning Kangarutha Nursery for 25 years before leasing it out, after which it operated as On the Perch, an avian education and conservation facility from 2015 until its closure after the Black Summer bushfires 2020.
The large property borders the coastal Bournda National Park and is right on the doorstep of the recently completed state government funded Tathra to Kalaru Bike Track.
With excellent proximity to both the coast and mountain bike tracks, Tom and Lisa have been inspired to work towards using the land in a way which will both continue to preserve it and allow a greater number of people to enjoy it.
Tom said plans for the new business venture would include private bush camping and accommodation, a fruit and vegetable farm and an event, function and workshop venue.
"It's a great opportunity to have the property back in the family, but also to reimagine it as a farm venture and for eco-tourism," Tom said.
"We're glad we can share the property with visitors and the community and we are planning a whole range of activities here - camping, community events and potentially a function space and some small scale accommodation.
"We are currently working on landscaping the main nursery site, and creating lawns and gardens around where the old retail space is and the bird park was."
The couple have planted a fruit orchard and the main focus at the moment is making the business site area blend into the surrounding landscape with its paddocks and forested areas.
A couple of years ago the couple started up the market garden part of the business, supplying local families and businesses with organically grown vegetable boxes.
They recognised how well-suited the property was for bush camping accommodation, being so close to Tathra, with spacious, private sites offering scenic views, and amenities already in place.
"We love it here and feel the site has the potential to become a significant asset within Tathra and the Bega Valley," Lisa said.
"I think it could be a great place for the community to come together for celebrations, farm and nature-based workshops, small conferences, markets, or retreats.
"With the help of Christine we are growing native plants on a small scale and plan to have a plant sale at least twice a year here at the property," she said.
The event and function space is undergoing constant improvements as the Hamilton's work towards opening it for community use in the future.
Regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of NSW.
