Tilba Dairy celebrates more than a decade in business, Sydney Royal champion accolades

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 5 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:45am
Tilba Dairy owners Erica and Nic Dibden on their farm at picturesque Tilba Tilba, surrounded by their Jersey cows.

It's been a year of achievements and celebrations for Tilba Dairy, from winning Sydney Royal champion accolades, to celebrating 22 years of owning the farm and a decade of running the factory in Central Tilba.

Local News

