3million seedlings to replenish Forestry plantations at Bombala

Forestry Corporation of NSW has started its record 2022 replanting program, with 3.2 million seedlings set to be replanted into 2950 hectares of Bombala pine plantations previously harvested or affected by bushfires.
Forestry Corporation's silviculture and fire coordinator, Tim Gillespie-Jones, said this winter's planting program was a vital part in the organisation's operations.
"The forestry cycle means that for every tree we harvest to supply renewable timber, we need to plant another to take its place," Mr Gillespie-Jones said.
"The planting program work engages several businesses and some 60 contracted planting staff, so the program is also an important step in supporting regional employment and economies.
"Each seedling is planted by hand and an experienced planter can plant around 2000 seedlings a day.
"Through their efforts we are regrowing plantations previously harvested for timber or affected by fires, including Bondi, Nalbaugh and Coolangubra State Forests."
This year's seedling crop was predominantly grown in Forestry Corporation's Tumut production nursery following upgrades after the Black Summer bushfires.
Forestry Corporation has around 230,000 hectares of pine plantations in NSW and in normal years produces enough timber to construct a quarter of the homes built in Australia each year.
