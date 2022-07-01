Bega District News
3million seedlings to replenish Forestry plantations at Bombala

July 1 2022 - 6:30am
Forestry Corporation of NSW has started its record 2022 replanting program, with 3.2 million seedlings set to be replanted into 2950 hectares of Bombala pine plantations previously harvested or affected by bushfires.

