Bombala's Globe Hotel fire being treated as suspicious

A NSW Police spokeswoman has confirmed that the fire at Bombala's Globe Hotel is being treated as suspicious with inquiries continuing.
Emergency services were called to the site at 4.20am on Saturday, June 25 after reports that the Globe Hotel on Maybe St was on fire.
Advertisement
Fire & Rescue NSW (FRNSW) zone commander Phil Eberle said the hotel was "well alight" when crews arrived.
"We tried to do a search and rescue but got pushed back by the intensity of the fire," Mr Eberle said.
The Bombala FRNSW crew were assisted by crews from Cooma, Jindabyne, Moruya and Eden, which provided the hazmat vehicle.
Mr Eberle said Jindabyne provided a remotely piloted aircraft system RPAS, something like a drone, which was able to give support through thermal imaging and 3D capability helping crews to direct hoselines to hotspots.
Eden FRNSW captain Zlatco Nemec said the Eden hazmat unit attended because of the possibility of asbestos in the building.
READ MORE:
"We also had to monitor the water for pollution in the run off," captain Nemec said.
He said the roof of the building caved in but FRNSW was able to contain the fire to the hotel structure and so it did not spread to adjoining buildings.
But he said because of the extreme cold in Bombala "there was a cold front coming through at the time" and as a consequence "all the run off turned into ice".
The Bureau of Meteorology reported Bombala as being -3.9 degrees at 6.30am on Saturday morning but feeling like -8.1 degrees.
The cold was evidenced by photos showing how the spray from hoses had frozen onto chairs and table edges.
The NSW Police spokeswoman said extensive damage was sustained to the hotel. There were no reports of injuries.
"Officers from Monaro Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the fire. The fire is being treated as suspicious. As inquiries continue anyone who may have information, or dashcam/mobile phone footage, of the fire is urged to contact either Queanbeyan Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the spokeswoman said.
Sign up here for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Advertisement
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.