Catch Robyn Martin and The Drift at Twyford Hall

Live at The Twyford is a series of concerts being presented in Merimbula throughout 2022 supporting regional musicians playing live original Australian music.
This week, Robyn Martin and the Drift will be playing from 7.30pm on Friday, July 1, in Twyford Hall.
After establishing herself as a sought after session bass player, Robyn Martin first released her original songs in 2020 with trio The New Graces.
The album 'Seasons' debuted at #1 on the ARIA Australian Country Music Chart after Martin's song and title track had spent several weeks on the Australian Country Radio Charts.
The group was nominated for four Golden Guitar awards at Tamworth 2021, including one for Seasons as Heritage Song of The Year.
Martin's songs have attracted high rotation radio play on ABC Country, been playlisted on iTunes and Seasons was a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition.
Fourth generation on a farming property out of Ceduna SA and starting out in a family band touring country music festivals, clubs and halls, Martin's music is rooted in regional Australia with a story telling sensibility of Joy McKean and Paul Kelly.
Now based in the Bega Valley, Martin is currently recording her debut solo album with producer and drummer David Ross Macdonald (The Waifs).
She brings her band to The Twyford with multiple Golden Guitar award winner and ARIA nominee Nick Keeling (Mustard Courage) on keys and banjo, Sam Martin (Mikelangelo & The Black Sea Gentlemen, Sam's Caravan) on bass and David Ross Macdonald on drums.
Support artist Bodhi Turner is a young singer songwriter from the Bega Valley whose music is rock and folk based.
Bodhi has played several gigs around the Valley including at River Rock Cafe Bermagui opening for Scaramouche and at Navigate Arts in Tanja opening for Out Of Abington.
Bodhi won the NSW young folk songwriter of the year award in 2021 and has played at the Gaelic Club in Surry Hills.
According to Sats Kramer from Music NSW Southeast, "Bodhi takes you to an intimate space that will leave you feeling vulnerable and completely absorbed in the stories. Truly one not to miss."
For information and bookings visit thetwyford.com.au or call 6495 7435.
Live at the Twyford is funded through Live Music Australia - an Australian government initiative.
