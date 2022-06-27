South Coast Gig Guide, June 27-July 3

Australian Art Orchestra and Friends perform a diverse range of newly created material that dissolves stylistic boundaries and celebrates cultural connection at Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 6pm-7.30pm. Tickets $30/$35 via Four Winds website.
Roxygen at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
The Hoops at Wyndham Hall, with support act Honey Bear. $15. Doors open at 6pm
Final Open Mic Night of the Season at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
The Beez at Quaama School of Arts Hall, Quaama. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm show. Reserve your free tickets via Eventbrite.
Robyn Martin and the Drift (Nick Keeling, David Ross Macdonald, Sam Martin) supported by Bodhi Martin. Twyford Hall Merimbula 7.30pm Bookings at thetwyford.com.au
Ricky Bloomfield at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Dancing in the Shadows of Motown at Auditorium, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Tickets $40 +BF via their website. Doors open 8pm for 8.30pm show. 18+
Sharp and Madhava at Valiant Coffee Caravan Garden, Cobargo. 10am-2pm
Music on the Square with Champagne Flutes outside Merimbula Visitors Information Centre, Cnr Market & Park Streets. 1pm-2pm
Narooma WinterNight Market Festival at Nata Oval Narooma showcasing Koori dance, music and entertainment plus street food, local craft beers, wines and drinks. General entry $25, U17s free. Tickets via ticketbo.com.au. 4.30pm-9.30pm
Garry Carson-Jones at Main Bar, Club Sapphire Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Drive Time at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Felicity Dowd at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Rick Bamford at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Salt at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Mark Howard on tour at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Josie Laver at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Klaus Tietz at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Damon Davies at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
