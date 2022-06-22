Bamford Band belts out the tunes for Bega Valley

The Bamford Blues Band has a line up that is rare these days.
The band comprises Rick Bamford and three of his sons along with drummer Gavin Kelly and sax/harp player James Hoogstad, who Rick says are "brothers from another mother" given they have been a part of the show for many years.
The Bamford Band's blues and rock performances have been very well received at many festivals and venues over the years.
"We love playing music together and the feeling it gives you, especially when it is family you are making the music with. There is not much better," Rick said.
"We all tour and play in various bands, but enjoy it so much when we can find the time and the opportunities to get together and make music as a family. We manage to pull this off a few times a year and always give it our all."
Rick said he recalls watching his boys grow into professional entertainers as the years went by and was very proud of how it has all worked out and how far they have come in their careers.
Luke (Lukey Boy) has been playing guitar since he was in primary school and carves it up in his dynamic solos and aggressive flamboyant guitar playing and vocals. Lukey plays around the ACT, Goulburn area in a few professional outfits.
Brett (BJ) is a proficient and talented bass guitarist/lead vocalist who tours Australia and overseas with several well-known artists. He knows just what feel and groove is needed for each tune.
Dave (Moonman) is Rick's son-in-law and has played guitar since childhood and sure knows his way around the fretboard. Moonman also plays in a few professional touring shows and has performed overseas and of course here in Australia. His lead vocals will also leave you wanting more.
Gavin's solid drumming skills and vocal harmonies are well known and admired by the music fraternity, both locally and broadly. He can give you the exact feel for any tune you throw at him. A true "pot's n pan's" legend Rick said.
James (Hoogie) Hoogstad Is a well-respected musician who plays in several top shelf bands. He has played sax and harp with the Bamford Band for years now and is the band's "icing on the cake".
Rick himself has played professionally all his life and continues to perform up and down the coast with his gravelly vocals, raunchy lead guitar and haunting slide work.
Make sure you catch the Bamford Band on July 9 at The Grand Hotel Bega 8pm, and then again on July 10 where they will be the guest performers at the Candelo Blues Club Jam held at the Top Pub Pambula from 1pm.
Head along and see for yourself the enjoyment they get and the entertaining show they put on at these dynamic shows.
