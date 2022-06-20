South Coast Gig Guide, June 21-27

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue.
Felicity Dowd at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Junkyard Beats & Critical Stages present The Box Show at Bega Valley Commemorative Centre, Bega. It's music, dance and theatre; all family friendly and all made from junk! 6pm-7pm. Tickets $15/$10 or $30 (family of 4) via Humanitix.
Dan Challis at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
The Rhymes, Rhythms and Reasons of the Sandman and Flacco with Paul Livingstone and Stephen Abbott at Murrah Hall, Murrah. 7.30pm-9pm. Tickets $20/$30 + BF via southcoasttickets.com.au. Roast pumpkin soup for sale on the night $5.
Garry Carson Jones at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Minne & The Moonrakers at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Chango Tree at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
The Sugarants at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Howlin Mitch and the Habaneros' Blues Party at the River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 6pm-9pm. Tickets $10 at the door.
Jones Brothers at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Rick Bamford at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm. Free entry.
Live music at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Joe Driscoll at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Soul Stories at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Totum at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Guitarcase Trubadours at Club Narooma, Narooma. 2pm-5pm
Felicity Dowd and SURG at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Paul Grabowski and Andrea Lam with BACH Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (1741) at Four Winds Windsong Pavillion, Barraga Bay. 4pm-6.30pm. Tickets via Fourwinds.com.au $49/$55, U16s free.
Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Drive Time at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
