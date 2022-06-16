Bega District News
Bega's Alanna Dummett selected for NSW women's under 19s Origin squad

Updated June 16 2022 - 6:24am, first published 4:37am
Fresh from her appearance at the NRL Women's National Championships over the long weekend, Bega's Alanna Dummett has been named in the NSW Women's Under 19s squad to play State of Origin later this month.

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

