Bega's Alanna Dummett selected for NSW women's under 19s Origin squad

Fresh from her appearance at the NRL Women's National Championships over the long weekend, Bega's Alanna Dummett has been named in the NSW Women's Under 19s squad to play State of Origin later this month.
NSW Rugby League said on Thursday afternoon it was pleased to announce the representative squads for both the men's and women's under 19s Blues, who will face Queensland at Leichhardt Oval on June 23.
Both matches will be broadcast on the Nine Network and FOX Sports, with the teams representing the next generation of rugby league stars progressing through the pathways system.
NSWRL said it was the first time pathways games have been played for both the men's and women's teams after the last two years were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said the importance of representative pathways teams was reflected in the NSW Blues and Sky Blues selected for the Origin series this season.
The NSW Sky Blues squad named for the women's State of Origin in Canberra on June 24 includes former pathways players Teagan Berry, Filomina Hanisi, Olivia Kernick and Caitlan Johnston.
Here's hoping Dummett will soon join that list.
She impressed at the National Championships for NSW Country Under 19s, playing every minute her side was on the field.
She scored a try in just the first minute of the first game, and in game two was flagged as having run the most metres of both sides.
The run-on teams to play the Under 19s State of Origin will be announced at a later date.
Rosemarie Beckett (Parramatta Eels), Rueben Cherrington (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Iesha Duckett (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Alanna Dummett (Canberra Raiders), Chloe Jackson (North Sydney Bears), Ruby-Jean Kennard (Parramatta Eels), Jules Kirkpatrick (Newcastle Knights), Tiana Kore (Illawarra Steelers), Petesa Lio (Parramatta Eels), Milly Lupo (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Losana Lutu (Wests Tigers), Tahleisha Maeva (Parramatta Eels), Mia Middleton (Newcastle Knights), Tayla Montgomery (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Salma Nour (Illawarra Steelers), Andie Robinson (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Monalisa Soliola (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Jada Taylor (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Cassey Tohi-Hiku (St George Dragons), Chantel Tugaga (St George Dragons), Leilani Wilson (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Anneka Wilson (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters). Coach: Blake Cavallaro.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
