First game, first-minute try a stunning start for Bega's Alanna Dummett in NRL Women's National Championships

The NRL Women's National Championship may not have had the final result Bega's Alanna Dummett would've wanted, but she sure had a glorious start.
The national tournament was played on the Gold Coast over four days from Thursday to Sunday, June 9-12, with Dummett lining up for the NSW Country Under 19s.
In just the first minute of the first round game, against Northern Territory, Dummett slipped through a gap in the defensive line on the final tackle to score a try.
It was the start of the first half's one-way traffic, with NSW Country Under 19 crossing three more times after Dummett's try, to head into the break 20-6 up.
Northern Territory was able to claw one back in the second stanza with the final score 20-10.
Dummett was again in the thick of the action during game two, against South Australia, which NSW Country claimed easily 46-0.
She crossed twice in the second half as NSW Country dominated play, scoring tries with regularity over the full 40 minutes.
Dummett was also flagged for the most metres run in the game with 138.
However, round three didn't go NSW Country's way as they came up against Queensland Rubys, the eventual competition winners.
Only 8-0 down at halftime, the Rubys then ran away with the match with three second half tries, the final scoreline 22-4.
It meant NSW Country would play off for third place against the Queensland Sapphires, while the Rubys and NSW City made the grand final.
On Sunday, against the Sapphires, two first half tries to Country's Jada Taylor proved enough as Dummett's side won 8-4 to claim third place in the NRL Women's National Championship Under 19s.
Meanwhile, Queensland Rubys won the Under 19s title with a 10-4 victory over NSW City.
Standout players from the National Championship now wait with bated breath to see if they've made selection for their respective State of Origin Under 19s teams.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
