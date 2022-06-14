'Unacceptable behaviour' on our roads as state-wide long weekend police operation concludes

The NSW Police Queen's Birthday long weekend traffic operation has now concluded, and while one person died on NSW roads, police said many others were "extremely lucky" to avoid the same fate.
A state-wide road policing operation ran throughout the Queen's Birthday long weekend beginning at 12.01am on Friday, June 10, and ending at 11.59pm Monday, June 13.
With double demerits in force for the period, the high-visibility operation saw officers targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences.
During the campaign, 3197 people were issued infringement notices for speeding, and 273 people were charged with drink-driving.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the type of behaviour shown by a small number of motorists was unacceptable.
"While the rest of the state abides by the road rules, they are extremely lucky they did not harm themselves or other road users," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"Over the weekend, one person lost their life in a crash at Sutton Forest. While this is four less than the same period last year, it is still one person too many.
"While the operation has now concluded, rest assured we will continue to have our officers proactively patrolling the streets to take the appropriate action against those who drive dangerously."
Among the significant incidents from the four-day operation was a driver at Jindabyne pulled over at 11pm Monday.
Cooma Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped the Honda CR-V on Kosciusko Rod, Jindabyne, as it is travelling without headlights.
Police spoke to the driver, a 35-year-old Sydney man, who produced an expired international driver's licence.
Officers noticed a female passenger holding an infant, neither of whom were properly restrained.
The driver was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Jindabyne Police Station, where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.063.
He was issued infringement notices for driving with low range PCA, unlicenced driver, driving with unrestrained passenger (16 years or older), driving with passenger (six months or older but less than four years) not restrained as prescribed, and driving in dark with no lights.
In another incident, officers from Sutherland Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped a Kia Cerato on the Princes Hwy near Waterfall, about 1.20pm on Saturday.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, was subjected to a roadside breath test, allegedly returning a positive result.
During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly located cannabis, a knife, and identified the number plates on the vehicle had been stolen from Victoria. Further checks revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from South Australia.
The man was arrested and taken to Sutherland Police Station, where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.242.
The man - who was also wanted on six NSW warrants and six interstate warrants - allegedly threatened officers while in custody.
He was subsequently charged with driving with high range PCA, unlicensed driver, driver or rider state false name or home address, two counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (motor vehicle), possess prohibited drug, custody of knife in public place, possess implements to enter/drive conveyance, and intimidate police officer in execution of duty.
The outstanding NSW warrants were also executed. He was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.
Key state-wide statistics:
Speed infringements: 3197
Breath tests: 166,416
PCA charges: 273
Major crashes: 286
Fatalities: 1
Southern region:
Speed infringements: 693
Breath tests: 31,780
PCA charges: 36
Major crashes: 29
Fatalities: 1
