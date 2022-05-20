Essential Energy to trim back vegetation around powerlines in Bega Valley

A program aimed at managing vegetation growing too close to powerlines in the Bega Valley is set to run throughout late May and June 2022.
Essential Energy has a vegetation management plan that includes the following townships: Bega, Merimbula, North Eden, Pambula and Thompsons Estate.
The project is part of Essential Energy's routine maintenance on more than 200,000 kilometres of powerlines covering 95 per cent of NSW and parts of Southern Queensland.
Vegetation manager Mark Daley said keeping the power on "is only possible with a safe and reliable electricity network".
"Managing the vegetation that's growing close to powerlines plays a crucial role in maintaining reliable power and community safety," Mr Daley said.
Whereas the project will see increase in safety for residents in the townships, it will also mean that cut back of trees and other vegetation is required to maintain a safe and reliable network.
"Our specialist contractors do everything they can to strike a balance between keeping the local trees and bushes, and maintaining reliable power supply for the community," Mr Daley said.
"Trees and powerlines can be a deadly combination, with branches coming into contact with overhead powerlines posing a serious hazard to people and wildlife."
Mr Daley said trees near powerlines can also lead to "increased potential for bushfires, damage to property, injury and unplanned power outages if contact occurs".
Essential Energy's vegetation management includes directional pruning, which only removes branches growing towards the powerline and encourages re-growth away from the power network.
"These techniques are considered the best practice throughout the arboriculture industry and are used by most power companies in Australia," Mr Daley said.
Contractors also comply with the Essential Energy operational protocols which have been developed to ensure employee, contractor and community safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, including complying with all social distancing requirements.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
