Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Cost blowout prioritises Bega sports precinct, leaves Pambula hub with uncertain future

Ben Smyth
Ellouise Bailey
By Ben Smyth, and Ellouise Bailey
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cost blowout of $4.5million has hit plans for major redevelopment in Bega and Pambula, forcing Bega Valley Shire Council to reconsider delivering both projects.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.