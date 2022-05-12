Works to commence on Sapphire Coast Drive intersection

Works will commence on Sapphire Coast Drive intersection on Monday 16 May, with its scheduled completion by October 2022.
The project will be carried out by local contractor, John Michelin & Son and will include reconfiguration of the intersection, road surface upgrades, installation of safety barriers, line marking, paths, guttering and drainage works.
There will be a break in construction during the school holiday period.
For the duration of the works, the intersection will remain partially open with traffic control and 24/7 traffic lights in place. Queue lengths will be kept to a minimum. Access through Yarrawood Avenue will be one way only, heading north.
Pedestrians will have access to Berrambool and the businesses on Sapphire Coast Drive via the formal footpaths.
During the day, particularly in peak times, traffic control will assist pedestrians to cross at the traffic light points. Outside of working hours, pedestrians are instructed to cross at the traffic light points when safe to do so. Paths will be clearly signposted.
"This project will see Sapphire Coast Drive become the primary through-road, and Berrambool Drive the intersecting road," Council's Design Engineering Coordinator, Jake Summerell said.
"Improved safety and improved traffic flows are our primary goals and we would like to thank the community and road users for their patience."
Council will update the community throughout the works program.
This project has been made possible with funding from the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure, and Black Spot programs.
For more information, contact Council's Design Engineering Coordinator, Jake Summerell on (02) 6499 2222.
