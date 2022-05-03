Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Far South Coast teachers take industrial action, striking over wage caps and workloads amid shortages in profession

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 3 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teachers throughout the Bega Valley will join colleagues across the state in a 24-hour strike action on Wednesday, May 4.

NSW public schools are taking strike action on Wednesday, May 4. File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.