Extended lifeguard patrols at Tathra Beach during February brought many benefits recent ALS report finds

Amandine Ahrens
Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 27 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:30am
Extended Lifeguard patrols at Tathra Beach during the month of February has brought several positive outcome recent ALS report finds.

Extended lifeguard patrolling at Tathra Beach during February, made possible by the generous donations from the local Tathra business community, has brought many positive outcomes, including the comfort for beach goers of being watched over.

