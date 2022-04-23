Greens lead Senate candidate David Shoebridge and Eden-Monaro Greens candidate Vivian Harris have visited Far South Coast services to discuss federal policy to address the housing crisis.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.