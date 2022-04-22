Bega District News
National Emergency Medals awarded to 14 Sapphire Coast SES personnel for Black Summer bushfire assistance

By Ellouise Bailey
Updated April 22 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:00am
Fourteen Sapphire Coast SES personnel have been awarded National Emergency Medals for their courageous efforts as frontline responders, volunteers, and community supporters during the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20.

South Eastern zone commander Colin Malone with the Sapphire Coast SES unit award recipients, deputy mayor Liz Seckold, and Sapphire Coast SES commander Michelle De Friskbom. Photo: Ellouise Bailey
