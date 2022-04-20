Bega District News
Kameruka Estate to hold Autumn festival

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated April 20 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:00am
Owner of the Kameruka Estate, Barry Moffitt, has decided to host an Autumn festival on the grounds, with a range of his favourite bands invited to play out of the property's sheep shearing shed.

There will be a great line-up of local bands playing at the Autumn Kameruka Estate Festival on May 30. Photo: supplied
