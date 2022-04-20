Bega District News
Tathra pig races a big hit with over $30,000 raised for Northern NSW flood-affected towns

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated April 20 2022 - 6:24am, first published 1:30am
The Tathra pig races event for the Tathra Lions Club was a real hit over the weekend, with about $30,000 raised in proceeds that will be heading straight to Northern NSW flood-affected towns.

