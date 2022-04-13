Bega District News
Seven Bega Valley poets set to launch their collection of poems in Cobargo

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 13 2022 - 6:16am, first published 5:00am
Peter Storey, Glenda-Mai Morgan and Sandra Taylor are members of Well Thumbed Poets. Image supplied.

A group of Bega Valley based poets from the Well Thumbed Poetry Group in Cobargo, are launching their published collection of poems dubbed Chasing The Line soon.

