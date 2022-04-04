Bega District News
Hip Hop trio Bliss N Eso bring their electric energy to Moruya on the South Coast

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
April 4 2022 - 7:30am
Three time ARIA-award winning Australian hip hop trio, Bliss N Eso, brought their electric energy to Moruya Waterfront, as part of their first major headline show since 2017.

