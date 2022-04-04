Bega District News
Ricky's Place community kitchen reopens with very successful first lunchtime meal service

Ellouise Bailey
April 4 2022
April 4 2022 - 7:00am
Sapphire Community Projects has launched Sapphire Community @ Ricky's Place, a play on the original community meal program, at St John's Anglican Church in Bega with delicious success.

Sapphire Community Projects board members Jenny Anderson, Caroline Long, president Christine Welsh, and treasurer Peter Buggy. Photo: Ellouise Bailey
