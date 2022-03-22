Bega District News
Bega Valley families hurt by Atomic 6 'dodgy' bushfire rebuilds, licence cancellation

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
March 22 2022 - 1:00am
The suspension of Atomic 6's building licence and investigation into allegations of fraud and poor building practices is hitting home for families in the Bega Valley.

Several Far South Coast families who lost their homes in the 2019/20 bushfires are having their trauma compounded with building contractor Atomic 6 under investigation by Fair Trading.
