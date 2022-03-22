Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega High student shaves head to raise money for Leukaemia Foundation, donates hair for wigs

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated March 22 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not many people can say they've had their head shaved in front of 250 of their peers, but that's exactly what Bega High Year 10 student Taylor Williamson has done.

Bega High student Taylor Williamson has shaved her head for the Leukaemia Foundation. Photos: supplied
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.