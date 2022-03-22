Bega High student shaves head to raise money for Leukaemia Foundation, donates hair for wigs

Not many people can say they've had their head shaved in front of 250 of their peers, but that's exactly what Bega High Year 10 student Taylor Williamson has done.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.