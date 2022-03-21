Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Costa Georgiadis talks citizen science, circularity, and gardening with Cr Karen Wright at Tulgeen

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
March 21 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gardening Australia TV icon Costa Georgiadis was in the Bega Valley over the weekend.

Costa Georgiadis, Bega Valley Shire Councillor Karen Wright, and Dan Bakker from Eat Dirt Permaculture. Photo: Ellouise Bailey
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.