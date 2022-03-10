Help fill The Catch at Sculpture Bermagui

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Among the spectacular offerings at this year's Sculpture Bermagui is one that encourages audience participation. Local artists Zoe Burke, Kate Wall and David Whitfield have created an artwork for Bermagui's annual sculpture festival where visitors can help fill "The Catch". The large sculpture of a trawler comes complete with fishing net, with visitors to the event invited to create "fish" out of rubbish and plastic bottles to hang from it. The artists will be there this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 3pm to help make fish. Bring your own plastic bottles and help fill "The Catch".

