Tathra Oysters continues to wow Royal Agricultural Society judges, again named as a finalist for the prestigious President's Medal. After an incredible year of competitions showcasing the best of the best in Australia's wine, dairy and fine food produce, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW this week announced the six outstanding finalists of the 15th annual President's Medal. Going beyond product taste, the President's Medal, which began in 2006, explores the overall production cycle of each business, including the commercial success, environmental footprint, and social impact, making it the first and only award in Australia to judge producers against a triple bottom line. Tathra Oysters was the medal winner in that inaugural year and has been a finalist on multiple occasions since. READ ALSO: Bega to celebrate business excellence at annual customer service awards Drawing from Sydney Royal Champions across all 2021 Sydney Royal Wine, Dairy and Fine Food Competitions, the President's Medal finalists have been selected from more than 4000 entrants, making it the most prestigious competition in the Sydney Royal calendar. Sydney Royal President's Medal chairman Lachlan Bowtell said the award represented the pinnacle of agricultural excellence, celebrating producers' innovation and contributions to their communities and the wider industry. "The President's Medal is a true testament to great Australian quality. It examines producers from a whole company perspective and acknowledges achievements in areas such as sustainability, innovation, and social enterprise," Mr Bowtell said. "This year's finalists have gone beyond creating an outstanding quality product; they are at the forefront of agricultural innovation and are instrumental in driving the Australian produce industry to new heights." READ ALSO: Why you shouldn't delete this text message The 15th annual President's Medal finalists are: To determine this year's winner, President Medal judges Ed Halmagyi and Michel Bullen will take to the road to visit each finalist at their business location. The winner of the President's Medal will be announced at a gala dinner in April during the Sydney Royal Easter Show. The winner will take home a $10,000 cash prize in addition to the prestigious President's Medal. The following bio is included on the RAS website of President's Medal finalists. A South Coast institution that has been farming superior oysters since 1988, Tathra Oysters is based on the Nelson Lake Estuary, and has entered and had outstanding success in the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show since oysters were first judged in competition in 2001. "A lot of care a devotion is involved in creating a superior oyster, there is a lot Nuance involved in the growing processes and a lot of attention to detail," said owner Sam Rodley. "To produce a super-premium oyster takes a lot of attention to detail, a lot of care and devotion and love of what you are doing." Tathra though hasn't stuck to their same processes and methods since first entering the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show in 2001. The company has made sure that they have stayed on top of innovation and technology as the years have gone on. Tathra Oysters won Champion Aquaculture Product and Champion Sydney Rock Oysters for their Nelson Lake Bistro Cylinder oysters at the 2021 Sydney Royal Fine Food Show - Aquaculture Competition

